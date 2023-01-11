Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

Stephen Fister is one of the family owners of Bi-Water Farm and Greenhouse in Scott County.
Stephen Fister is one of the family owners of Bi-Water Farm and Greenhouse in Scott County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store.

People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate.

Stephen Fister is one of the family owners of Bi-Water Farm and Greenhouse in Scott County. The growing season of tomatoes, potatoes and sweet corn has passed. Now he’s focusing on raising ferns. Fister says he’s dealing with natural gas and electricity prices doubling. Seeds, fertilizer and diesel prices have increased as well.

“There’s no way on cutting down on those products that we use, there’s no way of cutting down or cutting back on them, and we have to have them to them, so they are there. They are a fixed cost,” said Fister.

Right now, a fern costs $20. Fister says ferns two years ago cost $3 or $4 less.

“We try to maintain a pricing structure to make it as stable as possible,” said Fister.

Mike Clark is the director of the center of economic research at UK. He says the Fed’s strategy of increasing interest rates to slow consumer demand seems to help deflate inflation.

“As we start going through 2023 and as we move into 2024, we should see inflation at much lower levels,” said Clark.

It may sound promising, but for a lot of people, that grocery bill is still high.

Take eggs, for example. The national average for a dozen is around $3.60, an increase of $1.72 compared to a year earlier.

“I think what we are seeing is more of the real cost of producing food as all farmers of any scale are passing along their real expenses to the customer,” said Mac Stone of Elmwood Stock Farm in Scott County.

As far as inflation goes, Fister doesn’t believe elevated prices will suddenly disappear.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but it does look like it’s going to be here in the next year or two,” said Fister.

