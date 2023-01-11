How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A newly discovered comet will put on an amazing show, for sky watchers, in January and early February.

C/2022 E3 is a long-period comet, which means it doesn’t happen that often. The comet will make its closest approach, to earth, in early February.

Senior Lecturer at Eastern Kentucky University Mark Pitts explains how you can see the comet from your backyard.

“You want to look a little bit off to the side of the little dipper,” said Pitts. “In fact, if you follow the handle of the little dipper, it should point pretty much in the direction you want to train your eye to see where this comet is going to be in early February.”

The comet has not been spotted in 50,000 years, so if you miss it, you will not have another opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Business News generic
New businesses coming to Paintsville
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off...
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car

Latest News

Coal truck overturns near Carr Creek Lake Marina
Highway 15 closed near Carr Creek Lake Marina
Multiple agencies investigating a reported bomb threat at Martin Co. High School
Danielle Kelly
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
Officer Scotty Hamilton, killed in the line of duty after 12 years of service, is honored by...
Pikeville remembers fallen officer on ‘Scotty Hamilton Day’