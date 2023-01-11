Highway 15 closed near Carr Creek Lake Marina

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 is closed after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT the road is expected to reopen at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical care.

We will update this story as we have more information.

