High School Scoreboard - January 10, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hardware is on the line this week in regional All “A” tournaments across the mountains.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Harlan 78, Jackson County 46, 13th Region All “A” Classic

East Ridge 86, Jenkins 72, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Martin County 70, Paintsville 51, 15th Region All “A” Classic

Anderson County 66, Rockcastle County 62

Belfry 66, Mountain Mission (Va.) 61

Bell County 92, Knox Central 60

Clay County 76, Oneida Baptist Institute 43

Corbin 62, South Laurel 53

Floyd Central 76, Magoffin County 61

Johnson Central 74, Lawrence County 68

Letcher County Central 65 Perry County Central 60 (double overtime)

Madison Southern 93, Estill County 40

Phelps 78, Ligon COGO 60

Red Bird 51, Kentucky School f/t Deaf 24

Russell 56, Morgan County 50

Whitley County 80, Williamsburg 66

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Barbourville 66, Middlesboro 50

Corbin 68, South Laurel 56

North Laurel 90, Oneida Baptist Institute 12

Paintsville 63, Floyd Central 61

Perry County Central 65, Powell County 47

Pineville 44, Harlan 27

Prestonsburg 52, Shelby Valley 37

Pulaski County 67, Casey County 44

Rockcastle County 60, Clay County 45

Russell 56, Morgan County 40

Whitley County 57, Williamsburg 45

