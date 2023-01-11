High School Scoreboard - January 10, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hardware is on the line this week in regional All “A” tournaments across the mountains.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harlan 78, Jackson County 46, 13th Region All “A” Classic
East Ridge 86, Jenkins 72, 15th Region All “A” Classic
Martin County 70, Paintsville 51, 15th Region All “A” Classic
Anderson County 66, Rockcastle County 62
Belfry 66, Mountain Mission (Va.) 61
Bell County 92, Knox Central 60
Clay County 76, Oneida Baptist Institute 43
Corbin 62, South Laurel 53
Floyd Central 76, Magoffin County 61
Johnson Central 74, Lawrence County 68
Letcher County Central 65 Perry County Central 60 (double overtime)
Madison Southern 93, Estill County 40
Phelps 78, Ligon COGO 60
Red Bird 51, Kentucky School f/t Deaf 24
Russell 56, Morgan County 50
Whitley County 80, Williamsburg 66
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Barbourville 66, Middlesboro 50
Corbin 68, South Laurel 56
North Laurel 90, Oneida Baptist Institute 12
Paintsville 63, Floyd Central 61
Perry County Central 65, Powell County 47
Pineville 44, Harlan 27
Prestonsburg 52, Shelby Valley 37
Pulaski County 67, Casey County 44
Rockcastle County 60, Clay County 45
Russell 56, Morgan County 40
Whitley County 57, Williamsburg 45
