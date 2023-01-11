Harlan wins fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” championship

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in God’s Country.

For the first time since 1996, Harlan won their fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” boys title, beating Jackson County 76-48.

“Each one feels great,” said head coach Derrick Akal. “To win four in a row is obviously a great accomplishment and this is the group that won four in a row. It’s a big deal for us and we love it.”

Kyler McLendon scored 23 points to lead the Green Dragons, winning tournament MVP.

“It’s big,” said McLendon. “We set out a goal this year to do that. It was very special. We put a lot of work into this. Especially starting from my freshmen year until now. It’s an amazing feeling to accomplish this. Especially on your home gym. All our fans. We got a lot of support. I love it.”

Harlan will face the winner of the 15th Region All “A” Championship on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

