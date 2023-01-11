Harlan wins fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” championship

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in God’s Country.

For the first time since 1996, Harlan won their fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” boys title, beating Jackson County 76-48.

“Each one feels great,” said head coach Derrick Akal. “To win four in a row is obviously a great accomplishment and this is the group that won four in a row. It’s a big deal for us and we love it.”

Kyler McLendon scored 23 points to lead the Green Dragons, winning tournament MVP.

“It’s big,” said McLendon. “We set out a goal this year to do that. It was very special. We put a lot of work into this. Especially starting from my freshmen year until now. It’s an amazing feeling to accomplish this. Especially on your home gym. All our fans. We got a lot of support. I love it.”

Harlan will face the winner of the 15th Region All “A” Championship on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off...
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 10, 2023
Liam Coen Official - January 10, 2023
Liam Coen Official - January 10, 2023
Tayvion Robinson announces return - January 10, 2023
Tayvion Robinson announces return - January 10, 2023
Kentucky Basketball
Kentucky comeback falls short as South Carolina prevails 71-68