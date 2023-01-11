FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms build in ahead of strong front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a rather mild start to the work week so far, and that mild weather continues for just a little while longer. However, it looks to come to an abrupt yet soggy end through the next couple of days.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to increase as we continue through tonight, along with the potential for a few showers to develop as our stronger front works into the region overnight. Temperatures stay quite mild as we work through tonight. Lows only fall into the lower to middle 50s.

Showers continue to ramp up as we watch the potential for heavy rain at times as a strong front works into the region for our Thursday. Despite clouds and showers, temperatures will soar back up into the lower 60s thanks to breezy southerly winds in place. With much of the area in a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility for gusty winds and heavy rain. As the front moves through, temperatures will start to tumble as we head into our Thursday night. We’ll hit our Friday high near midnight as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s.

Yes, that means we could see rain to change to snow in parts of the region depending on how much moisture remains in the atmosphere.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We will continue to watch what is left of this system push through the region during the day on Friday, potentially bringing snow showers through the region through Friday night. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s after our early day high. As snow showers diminish back to flurries on overnight, lows fall back into the upper 20s.

Some flurries continue as we head into Saturday, but temperatures will quickly improve back above freezing, with middle 30s in place during the day and middle 40s returning as milder air works back in for a dry day on Sunday. Temperatures continue to improve back into the lower to middle 50s. Dry skies continue to start the week until another system works in for the midweek timeframe.

