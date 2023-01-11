Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ kicked out of UK game

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fan holding a sign saying “please go to texas” at Tuesday night’s UK game against South Carolina was escorted out of Rupp Arena.

WKYT Anchor Samantha Valentino videoed the incident.

There have been rumors that Coach John Calipari is being considered for the open job at Texas. He denied those rumors yesterday, saying he loves where he is.

