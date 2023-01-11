Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ kicked out of UK game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fan holding a sign saying “please go to texas” at Tuesday night’s UK game against South Carolina was escorted out of Rupp Arena.

WKYT Anchor Samantha Valentino videoed the incident.

That didn’t last very long. pic.twitter.com/AZMJ6juoSE — Samantha Valentino (@SamanthaWKYT) January 11, 2023

There have been rumors that Coach John Calipari is being considered for the open job at Texas. He denied those rumors yesterday, saying he loves where he is.

