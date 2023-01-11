Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money

Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck.

Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.

You can see a picture of the truck below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off...
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes
Business News generic
New businesses coming to Paintsville
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?

Latest News

Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
Non-profit challenges Kentucky law on charter schools
John Stevens and Brittany Hubbard
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run