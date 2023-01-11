Derby Museum honors Secretariat on 50th anniversary of Triple Crown win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new permanent exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum is honoring one of the greatest racehorses of all time.

Back in 1973, Secretariat won the 99th running of the Kentucky Derby and swept the American Triple Crown. The horse was the first winner of the Triple Crown in 25 years and set speed records in all three races.

On the 50th anniversary of those wins, the Kentucky Derby Museum is creating a 1,000 square-foot exhibit that will show off footage, artifacts and other stories about the legendary racehorse.

“We have a lot of visitors come to the museum annually, a lot of tourists who know a little about racing, a little about the Derby, but one name they usually know is Secretariat,” Chris Goodlett with the Kentucky Derby Museum said. “So it’s very fitting on this 50th anniversary we can open a new permanent exhibit honoring Secretariat’s legacy and athletic achievements.”

Along with the brand new exhibit scheduled to open in the spring, the museum said it has several other exciting plans for Derby 149, including a hand-picked commemorative Woodford Reserve bottle, a special Secretariat celebration, new Derby edition tours and merchandise.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.