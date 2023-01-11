Cold front approaching: Storms possible Thursday, potential for snow on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It should be one more fairly calm day, but the active weather pattern returns on Thursday and hangs around into the first part of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures will again start on the chilly side, but not as cold as Tuesday. I think most of us wake up in the mid to upper 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Can I rule out a peek or two of sunshine today? Absolutely not, but I think those will be few and far between. I’m adding a stray to scattered shower chance for early this afternoon into the first part of the evening. The models are hinting at it and I just want you to be prepared in case it does happen. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 today.

The clouds will hang around tonight and the rain chances return late. I think our overnight low will be in the upper 40s between 12 and 1 a.m. and go up into the 50s as we head toward Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

Strap in. Thursday could be an interesting day. As the front approaches the region, the more warm air will surge in before it gets here. We are forecasting low 60s for daytime highs, but don’t be surprised to see a mid-60 or two. Shower and storm chances will increase late in the morning and early into the afternoon. Some of those storms could pack a bit of a punch too. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the main threats, but regardless, keep the WYMT First Alert Weather app handy, just in case. Once the bulk of the front moves through, the temps will start to drop. I think we stay all rain into the overnight hours.

Speaking of which, your daytime high for Friday will be at midnight. Temperatures will continue to head down into the low to mid-30s by Friday morning. That means the moisture that is left will transition from rain to snow. Some very light accumulations are possible in the valley locations, with the higher locations above 2000 feet expecting to get the most, which still would just potentially be just a couple of inches. Temperatures will stay stable in the low 30s and upper 20s before falling into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. A few lingering snow showers or flurries could follow us into the first part of the weekend.

Clouds start to clear on Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will start a warming trend into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.