15 years later and still no answers in killing of beloved Perry County preacher

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been 15 years since Marion Estep was found shot and killed in his car on the Hal Rogers Parkway.

To this day the case remains unsolved.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle is Estep’s grandson.

“He knew that there was more to life than this life, and that’s how he lived his life, and that’s how he taught my mom and passed it down to his grandchildren; that there’s more to life than this,” Engle said.

Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, Sheriff Engle started to preach and continued to serve his community.

“Not only did he preach it, but he lived it, his entire life, every aspect of his life surrounded his faith,” he said.

Sheriff Engle is at peace with the loss, but says his office continues to receive tips about the case 15 years on.

“Tips still come in. I still stay in contact with the state police rep that’s working it. He’s still working, and I keep supplying him with that information. You can’t never tell,” he said. “But if it don’t, it will be alright, it’ll be okay.”

If you have any information regarding the shooting you are asked to call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069 or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 606-439-4523.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.