West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game.

Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.

According to an arrest citation, the incident in question happened Saturday night at the Tug Valley/Logan game at Tug Valley High School. In the citation, it states the Mingo County Sheriff, Joe Smith, was at the game when at the end of the 4th quarter, several coaches and fans entered the court in what he called “an aggressive manner.”

Smith left the stands to help Sgt. D. Nunley, who was the only officer present at the gym at the time.

The two officers worked to resolve the situation but when Sheriff Smith approached the Tug Valley pep section, a student from the high school and Napier, identified in the citation as a Logan High School fan, were pointing and screaming at each other across the court.

Smith asked the student to leave, but the fan approached him and pushed him several times in the chest in what he called “an insulting and provoking nature.” Once police were able to get Napier outside the gym, they gave her a business card and told her to make arrangements to turn herself in to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on a misdemeanor warrant.

We do not know if she was taken to jail or where.

