Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges.

On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations.

During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

One of the people in the car, David Davis, 39, of Williamsburg, was also found to be under the influence.

Davis and Edna Holt, 42, of Williamsburg, were arrested.

They were charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges related to the traffic stop.

They were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

