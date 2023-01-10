Two arrested on gun and drug charges during raid at SWVA car wash

Photo Courtesy: Lee County, VA Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Lee County, VA Sheriff's Office Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people are being held without bond in a Southwest Virginia jail for their roles in a raid at a Lee County car wash.

On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted an operation at the business in Jonesville.

During the bust, police found four ounces of meth with a street value of around $5,000, three handguns and a AR style rifle.

When officers tried to arrest the man, later identified as Oral Douglas Engle, 54, of Greenville, North Carolina, they say he did not comply with their demands and they had to use force to get him into custody.

Jennifer Janson, 54, of Cincinnati, Ohio was also arrested.

Both are charged with distribution of a schedule 2 narcotic, conspiracy, transporting more than one ounce of a schedule 2 narcotic into Virginia and possession of firearms while being in possession of a schedule 2 narcotic.

They are being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

