Tayvion Robinson announces return to BBN

Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.
Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a banner year with Kentucky, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson announced on Twitter he will return next season.

Robinson was named second-team All-SEC punt returner and third-team All-SEC wide receiver by Phil Steele. He had nearly 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns for Kentucky in 2022.

Before transferring to Kentucky, Robinson started for three seasons at Virginia Tech, leading the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns his senior season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

Latest News

Dalton Blakley signs with KCU bass fishing
Harlan County’s Dalton Blakley signs with Kentucky Christian bass fishing
Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about rumors...
Liam Coen returns to Kentucky
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
Emily Sizemore on the drive
North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore sets career scoring record