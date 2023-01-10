Tayvion Robinson announces return to BBN

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a banner year with Kentucky, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson announced on Twitter he will return next season.

Robinson was named second-team All-SEC punt returner and third-team All-SEC wide receiver by Phil Steele. He had nearly 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns for Kentucky in 2022.

Before transferring to Kentucky, Robinson started for three seasons at Virginia Tech, leading the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns his senior season.

