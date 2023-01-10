Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off the new year.

The discount grocery chain said from now through Jan. 22, people can enter to win by signing up for Save A Lot’s email club through their website.

The winner of the free year of groceries, valued at $5,200, will be announced at the end of the promotion.

“We’re excited to make 2023 a year to remember for one lucky customer,” Mark Kotcher, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Save A Lot said in a release. “We know many people look to Save A Lot because they want high-quality grocery items at a value, which is why we’re thrilled to offer this right after the holidays. Even though one person will win free groceries for a year, everyone who signs up will still have everyday access to exclusive, money-saving deals each time they shop at Save A Lot.”

Save A Lot has multiple locations throughout Kentucky and Indiana.

For more information, visit Save A Lot’s website.

