Police looking for U-Haul driver who tried to pick up a student

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning.

Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.

Officials were able to find the truck and start an investigation but are still looking for the driver.

Sheriff Chris Brewer encourages people in Harlan County to be aware of their surroundings and make sure children don’t get into cars with strangers.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (606) 573-1313 or send a message to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

