Police looking for U-Haul driver who tried to pick up a student

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning.

Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.

Officials were able to find the truck and start an investigation but are still looking for the driver.

Sheriff Chris Brewer encourages people in Harlan County to be aware of their surroundings and make sure children don’t get into cars with strangers.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (606) 573-1313 or send a message to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Mild forecast continues before cold front moves in bringing big changes
Letcher Flower Shop
Eastern Ky. business owners talk post-flood consumer traffic
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
Scammers posing as law enforcement officers
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
Leatherwood Water Update - 11:00 p.m.
Leatherwood Water Update - 11:00 p.m.