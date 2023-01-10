Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

Scammers posing as law enforcement officers
Scammers posing as law enforcement officers(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area.

Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.

The caller then tells potential victims to call 606-756-5567 to take care of said issue.

Police advise you NOT to call this number, give out any personal info or financial information and to call them immediately if you get one of these calls.

Officials say no one from their office will ever call you to demand money as part of a case or outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash

Latest News

Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WYMT First Alert Weather
Mild forecast continues before cold front moves in bringing big changes
Leatherwood Water Update - 11:00 p.m.
Leatherwood Water Update - 11:00 p.m.
Eric C. Conn update - January 9, 2023
Eric C. Conn update - January 9, 2023