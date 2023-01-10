Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area.

Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.

The caller then tells potential victims to call 606-756-5567 to take care of said issue.

Police advise you NOT to call this number, give out any personal info or financial information and to call them immediately if you get one of these calls.

Officials say no one from their office will ever call you to demand money as part of a case or outstanding warrant.

