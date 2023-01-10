Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community.

“You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director.

On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received a lead on a suspicious U-Haul traveling from Loyall to Dayhoit in Harlan County that might be carrying drugs.

“During the investigation, deputy Gary Ferguson came across a family that had stated that U-Haul tried to entice a young girl into the vehicle yesterday morning,” said Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer.

The 13-year-old-girl was waiting for her school bus when the incident occurred. Her family told police that after a man and woman signaled for her to get in the U-Haul, she yelled ‘no’ and ran back home.

“This girl, she did the correct thing, she ran home,” Brewer said. “We’re just thankful and we praise God that she did run home.”

Brewer said once the U-Haul was returned to the rental center in Harlan County, they were able to identify the suspect driving it.

“I would recommend that any parent or just anybody in the community to just keep eyes on our children,” Brewer added.

Shope said he hopes this situation can help caregivers create a dialogue with their kids on how to stay safe.

“What I tell my children is, anytime something seems off, to run, to yell, to find the first adult to tell them exactly what’s going on,” said Shope.

Shope added that caregivers should avoid leaving kids unattended at bus stops or near roadways.

“I know that a lot of times its cold and the parent will stay in their car or stand at the door and watch but things can happen quickly and it’s better to be safe than sorry and deal with the inconvenience,” Shope said.

Brewer said this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the children in the area. The identity of the U-Haul driver has not been released at this time.

