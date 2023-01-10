North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore sets career scoring record

Emily Sizemore on the drive
(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Sizemore set North Laurel’s scoring record with her 2,170 point, in a 69-46 win against cross-town rival South Laurel.

Sizemore went off for 26 points in total for the night and had some help from Brooke Nichelson who scored a game-high 27 points while hitting three 3-pointers.

Sizemore, the lone senior for North Laurel was a key piece on last years district championship winning team and has been averaging nearly 17 points a game so far this season.

North Laurel now move’s to 10-3 on the season, winning three straight for the second time this year.

The Lady Jaguars next game is at home versus Oneida Baptist, Tuesday, January 10.

