North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore sets career scoring record

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Sizemore set North Laurel’s scoring record with her 2,170 point, in a 69-46 win against cross-town rival South Laurel.

Sizemore went off for 26 points in total for the night and had some help from Brooke Nichelson who scored a game-high 27 points while hitting three 3-pointers.

Sizemore, the lone senior for North Laurel was a key piece on last years district championship winning team and has been averaging nearly 17 points a game so far this season.

North Laurel now move’s to 10-3 on the season, winning three straight for the second time this year.

The Lady Jaguars next game is at home versus Oneida Baptist, Tuesday, January 10.

