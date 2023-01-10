Mild and quiet for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our quiet and mild weather continues for right now as we continue to watch a potentially messy system heading our way later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More quiet weather expected tonight as we continue to watch high pressure scoot east of the region. Temperatures are only slightly milder than last night, but still rather chilly, with cold temperatures in the lower 30s.

We’re mild again as clouds stream into the region ahead of our late week system on Wednesday. We’ll stay dry and a touch breezy as highs get up near 60º or so in the afternoon. Clouds continue to increase, along with potentially a shower or two as we head into Wednesday night with lows back into the middle 40s.

Messy Late Week

We continue to watch the progression of a system heading our way for late week. At this point, we’re looking mild on Thursday with highs near 60º as showers breakout ahead of a strong cold front. Those continue overnight as lows fall into the middle 40s.

As the cold front scoots through early on Friday, temperatures tumble from the upper 40s in the morning down into the 30s during the afternoon. Depending on how much moisture sticks around, we’ll see rain change over to snow in the afternoon and evening. It is far too early to talk totals, but travel impacts are on the table with this system. We will continue to watch the models run-by-run to fine tune the forecast, but we want to give you the First Alert on the potential for impactful weather later on this week.

Some snow showers could last early into the weekend with highs staying in the upper 30s to lower 40s through early next week.

