Mild forecast continues before cold front moves in bringing big changes

After another chilly morning, the sunshine mixed with a few clouds is around today. Enjoy it while it lasts. Changes are coming.

Today and Tonight

Most of the region will start the day in the 20s before heading toward the mid-50s with the fairly nice forecast. We will stay dry today and tonight.

Clouds will start to increase later, however. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

It looks like Wednesday will be mainly dry during the day. A stray sprinkle is possible late, but it looks like the main rain chances will hold off until early Thursday morning. Highs will continue to go up ahead of the approaching cold front, even with the cloud cover. We look to top out in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday before getting down into the low 50s on Wednesday night.

Showers and storms return on Thursday and some of those could be on the stronger side. As of this post, the SPC day 3 outlook isn’t down yet, but I don’t expect anything too serious. I think the threat from any storms would be strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Some hail is possible, but not likely. Highs will get close to 60 on Thursday.

Your daytime high for Friday will be at midnight. It looks like it’s going to be around 40, but we’ll have to wait and see. Rain will transition over to snow as the temperature drops and those snow showers could continue off and on throughout the daytime hours into the night. All models are still trying to show some accumulation, but we are still waiting to see a couple more runs before we put out any kind of first call. We might release one sometime tomorrow if the data stays consistent. Per usual, as with any snow this time of the year, the higher elevations above 2000 feet will likely see the most in the way of totals.

Snow flurries are possible early Saturday morning but the skies should start to clear by the afternoon hours. It will be a cold day with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Sunday looks much better with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 40s.

