‘Love is what the world’s about’: Pike County flower shop creates senior adoption program for Valentine’s Day

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and flower shops around the region are already preparing for one of their busiest days. But one shop in Pike County is taking its time to give back.

Reed Family Floral created a program last year to allow community members to “Adopt a Resident,” asking them to purchase a single-rose arrangement that will then be delivered to a nursing home resident on Valentine’s Day.

“If you could just see the faces of some of these residents, you would completely understand why we give these to them,” said Reed Family Floral owner Evan Sykes. “It really makes you feel good, because a lot of these residents at the long-term care facilities, you know, they don’t have much family. And especially the ones that don’t have any visitors. Just taking them that bud vase, it really just brightens their whole day.”

The program was supported by the community and quickly bloomed into something more, leading the shop to add three more senior facilities to the project and taking its number of adoptees from 96 to 350.

“It’s grown to the point... if I can get enough sponsors, I will take bud vases wherever they need to go,” Sykes said.

Nursing home representatives, like those at Cedar Creek Assisted Living, say the project is a beautiful gift for their residents. Many of whom, they say, often go overlooked or under appreciated during holidays.

“They just want to share that love as well- and sharing love is what the world’s about,” said CNA Rachel Hall. “It also brightens their mood; their mood is like... will totally change.”

As of Monday afternoon, around 90 spots were open for sponsors. Find more information on how to adopt a senior here.

“I encourage everyone- even if you don’t have the financial means to sponsor a bud vase- just get out and visit your local residents. Do anything you can to bring them joy,” said Sykes.

