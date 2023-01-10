‘Love is what the world’s about’: Pike County flower shop creates senior adoption program for Valentine’s Day

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and flower shops around the region are already preparing for one of their busiest days. But one shop in Pike County is taking its time to give back.

Reed Family Floral created a program last year to allow community members to “Adopt a Resident,” asking them to purchase a single-rose arrangement that will then be delivered to a nursing home resident on Valentine’s Day.

“If you could just see the faces of some of these residents, you would completely understand why we give these to them,” said Reed Family Floral owner Evan Sykes. “It really makes you feel good, because a lot of these residents at the long-term care facilities, you know, they don’t have much family. And especially the ones that don’t have any visitors. Just taking them that bud vase, it really just brightens their whole day.”

The program was supported by the community and quickly bloomed into something more, leading the shop to add three more senior facilities to the project and taking its number of adoptees from 96 to 350.

“It’s grown to the point... if I can get enough sponsors, I will take bud vases wherever they need to go,” Sykes said.

Nursing home representatives, like those at Cedar Creek Assisted Living, say the project is a beautiful gift for their residents. Many of whom, they say, often go overlooked or under appreciated during holidays.

“They just want to share that love as well- and sharing love is what the world’s about,” said CNA Rachel Hall. “It also brightens their mood; their mood is like... will totally change.”

As of Monday afternoon, around 90 spots were open for sponsors. Find more information on how to adopt a senior here.

“I encourage everyone- even if you don’t have the financial means to sponsor a bud vase- just get out and visit your local residents. Do anything you can to bring them joy,” said Sykes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash

Latest News

Laurel County Impersonation - 6:00 p.m.
Head Start Fire Education - 4:00 p.m.
Head Start Fire Education - 4:00 p.m.
Head Start Fire Education - 5:30 p.m.
Head Start Fire Education - 5:30 p.m.
Generic police lights
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student