High School Scoreboard (Jan. 9)

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the second week of the new year brings the second week of All “A” action, with the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th regions all in full swing.

BOYS

Somerset 69, Burgin 35 (12th Region All “A” First Round)

Harlan 70, Barbourville 60 (13th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Jackson County 47, Pineville (13th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Hazard 68, Lee County 45 (14th Region All “A” First Round)

Wolfe County 60, Jackson City 39 (14th Region All “A” First Round)

Pikeville 77, Phelps 18 (15th Region All “A” First Round)

Harlan County 85, Clay County 71

Magoffin County 49, Belfry 42

Morgan County 75, Powell County 59

Shelby Valley 68, Mountain Mission (Va.) 58

GIRLS

Buckhorn 46, June Buchanan 34 (14th Region All “A” First Round)

Hazard 62, Lee County 50 (14th Region All “A” First Round)

Wolfe County 68, Jackson City 30 (14th Region All “A” First Round)

Bell County 76, Clay County 48

Harlan County 72, Lynn Camp 45

Johnson Central 60, Magoffin County 19

Knox Central 64, Owsley County 46

Morgan County 49, Mason County 45

North Laurel 69, South Laurel 49

Pikeville 81, Jenkins 28

Southwestern 71, McCreary Central 33

