HCTC awarded $1.4 million grant for Upward Bound program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Buckhorn and Cordia High Schools will continue to benefit from the Upward Bound program.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded a five-year, $1.4 million grant to the Hazard Community and Technical College to prepare and support first generation or low-income students for college.

Bryan Swafford, Director, Upward Bound Program said they aim to provide a lot of opportunities for the students during their time in the program.

”A lot of our students enroll and do dual credit classes here at HCTC which we provide support for that. We have a tutor, and we do different kinds of college visits, and the big thing for us is for students to make a good decision about where they go to college,” Swafford said.

He added that the Upward Bound program has seen 99% of its students go to college during a five-year period.

