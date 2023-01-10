HCTC awarded $1.4 million grant for Upward Bound program

UPWARD BOUND
UPWARD BOUND(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Buckhorn and Cordia High Schools will continue to benefit from the Upward Bound program.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded a five-year, $1.4 million grant to the Hazard Community and Technical College to prepare and support first generation or low-income students for college.

Bryan Swafford, Director, Upward Bound Program said they aim to provide a lot of opportunities for the students during their time in the program.

”A lot of our students enroll and do dual credit classes here at HCTC which we provide support for that. We have a tutor, and we do different kinds of college visits, and the big thing for us is for students to make a good decision about where they go to college,” Swafford said.

He added that the Upward Bound program has seen 99% of its students go to college during a five-year period.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash

Latest News

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
Eastern Ky. poll workers bring building and election security concerns to elections board
Eastern Ky. poll workers bring building and election security concerns to elections board
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council