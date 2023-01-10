Eric C. Conn victims could see benefits reinstated, new agreement says

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn could see their social security benefits re-instated thanks to an agreement between the Social Security Administration and a local attorney.

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has been advocating for many former clients of Conn’s in their battles with the SSA over the past several years, announced on Facebook Monday night that the “historic agreement” with the administration means that many of the 500 former clients could see their benefits reinstated if they request new hearings.

If the clients prevail in the hearings, they could see up to six years worth of back pay that could collectively total tens of millions of dollars.

Conn was convicted of a $550 million social security scheme in 2018 and was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

The story of disgraced attorney Eric C. Conn was also told on the small screen in the form of an Apple TV+ documentary series The Big Conn.

