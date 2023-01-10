Dolly Parton gets Funko Pop line

The two Funko Pops feature the Queen of Tennessee in jumpsuits playing music.
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is getting her own Funko Pop! Funko officials announced the collaboration with the Queen of Tennessee on Tuesday.

So far, there are two versions of Parton announced. One Funko Pop Parton is wearing a white jumpsuit while playing the guitar. The other one is wearing an orange jumpsuit with a banjo.

“Striking a heartfelt chord with her fans all over the world, Dolly Parton inspires happiness and goodwill towards all,” Funko officials said in the announcement.

There is no official date on when the figurines would be available, but they are available for preorder at Walmart.

