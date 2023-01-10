Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008.

First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.

A section of Highway 119 in Bell County that includes where the wreck happened was named in Pursifull’s honor.

Later that same day in 2008, preacher Marion Estep was found shot several times in his car near Exit 56 along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County.

Estep was the grandfather of Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.

He later died at the Hazard ARH. The case is still unsolved.

