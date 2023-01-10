Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning.

The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.

Bobby, along with his late brother Sonny, formed The Osborne Brothers in the 1950s and quickly began performing country music throughout Appalachia and throughout the United States.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this award,” said Osborne. “I’ve spent a lifetime, doing what I love – playing and performing. To be recognized for my career makes it all even sweeter.”

“One thing I greatly value is teaching at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. Being with these students with such varied backgrounds, ages, and playing abilities is a treat. They truly appreciate the chance to learn and seeing their eagerness keeps me young,” Osborne added.

Director of the KSBTM and Bobby’s Cousin Dean Osborne said “Bobby Osborne is one of the true legends and architects of Bluegrass. Through his work with the Osborne Brothers and his own solo career, Bobby is responsible for countless innovations to our music. Since our opening in 2007, having Bobby as an original faculty member has been a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience for the students he has taught, mentored and performed with on stage. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to the Kentucky Arts Council and Gov. Beshear for honoring Bobby with this award.”

Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President of Hazard Community and Technical College, of which the KSBTM is part, said students often tell her what it means to be on stage with Bobby Osborne. “Their sense of pride, their commitment to their craft, their willingness to work hard at their craft, are all enhanced because of Bobby Osborne as our faculty member. We are so fortunate to have him,” she said.

The other honorees included Kaye Savage Browning of Mason County, Amanda Matthews of Fayette County, Independence Bank of Graves County, Murray Art Guild of Calloway County, Nan Moore of Jefferson County, Maxine Ray of Warren County, Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission of Franklin County, and Morgan Cook Atkinson of Jefferson County.

