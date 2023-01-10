76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident.

WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Greenville County authorities said the woman, later identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick, died due to her injuries.

According to deputies, Amick was shot by 26-year-old Jonathan Luben after he fired shots into the vehicle she was traveling in. Authorities described the incident as a road rage shooting.

Luben is facing charges that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Chet Bailey
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Laurel County Car
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

Latest News

Jon Decker talkback - January 10, 2023
Jon Decker talkback - January 10, 2023
Perry County Precinct Issues - 4:00 p.m.
Perry County Precinct Issues - 4:00 p.m.
Perry County Precinct Issues - 5:30 p.m.
Perry County Precinct Issues - 5:30 p.m.
Day in History - January 10, 2023
Day in History - January 10, 2023
Eric C. Conn Settlement - 4:00 p.m.
Eric C. Conn Settlement - 4:00 p.m.