Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive.

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava of Frankfort.

Sutton says he is unable to release any details about Nava’s cause of death, but we’re told the Georgetown Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.