Tranquil weather to start the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Peaceful weather continues here in the mountains after a few scattered showers yesterday. We’ll keep things on the rather tranquil side for at least the first half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to see clouds clear throughout the region tonight as yesterday’s system continues to move out of the mountains. As we clear, we’ll start to see those temperatures dip back below average into the middle to upper 20s as partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear overnight.

A few clouds could linger early into Tuesday, but otherwise, we are back above normal for a daytime high...by nearly 10º in fact! Lower to middle 50s look on tap as we head into the afternoon. The milder air continues through Tuesday night, with lows a few degrees warmer, near freezing, overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

It looks like one more tranquil day on the way as we work through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60º as we start to see a few more clouds work in ahead of our next powerful system. That will work in, with the first few showers potentially working in on Wednesday night.

That system will drag a front through the region as we head for the Thursday/Friday timeframe. There is still a lot up in the air with this, but it looks like a system with rain to start, switching over to snow as temperatures tumble on the backside of it. After highs pushing 60º on Thursday afternoon, we’ll be closer to 50º for a high on Friday and closer to 40º on Saturday. This is a system we’ll be watching closely, so you’ll definitely want to check back for frequent updates on timing and impacts!

