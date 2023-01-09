Student hit by car near Madison County high school

Student hit by car near Madison County high school
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon.

Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m.

The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is a Madison Central High School student. We do not know the victim’s current condition.

Neighbors, like James Thacker, say they’ve been worried something like this would happen in the area.

“They’re always on the phone, texting. Not paying attention to their surroundings,” said Thacker. “It’s terrible.”

Thacker says students walk to and from school in this neighborhood daily. But he says he sees just as many distracted drivers.

Police on the scene focused their investigation on a white Chevy SUV. Police do say the driver was cooperative and don’t believe they were intoxicated.

Richmond police say they do not know how the crash happened, but they don’t believe anything criminal was involved.

