Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in a crash that sent someone to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened on Friday morning just before 9 on U.S. 25 W near Campbell Hill in Williamsburg.

Officials did not release any details about the crash itself other than it involved two cars, but said in a post on Facebook the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin. We do not know her current condition.

Fred Hughes, 63, of Williamsburg is charged with DUI, assault and driving while using a cell phone.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

