Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

Chet Bailey
Chet Bailey(Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening.

Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.

Along with the driver, two children under 10-years-old were in the car.

Police arrested Chet Bailey, 44, of Hazard and charged him with several offenses, including a DUI and two counts of endangering the welfare of minor.

Deputies said Bailey was previously convicted of a DUI on more than 4 occasions.

