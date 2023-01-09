Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening.
Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
Along with the driver, two children under 10-years-old were in the car.
Police arrested Chet Bailey, 44, of Hazard and charged him with several offenses, including a DUI and two counts of endangering the welfare of minor.
Deputies said Bailey was previously convicted of a DUI on more than 4 occasions.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.