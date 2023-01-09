Pikeville girls basketball soars to 15th Region All “A” Classic title

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The lady panthers are back on top of the 15th region with their second All “A” classic title in a row with their win yesterday at Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Pikeville’s defense was the difference in the game forcing multiple turnovers and creating havoc all night.

”Just to try and keep them focused on game-by-game what we have to do and really as you can see it was all about our defense,” said Pikeville head girls basketball coach Kristy Orem. We want to keep up our defense intensity because you can control that every night, you can’t control if the shots are falling, so their buy in, how they play well for each other and (how) they want to see each other succeed, it’s just huge and it makes me proud of them.”

The Panthers are led by a strong Junior class of seven Juniors, all of whom play for a similar goal, but most importantly for each other.

”I’m super proud of this team and I don’t think there’s anything like it, playing for Pikeville,” said Junior guard Trinity Rowe. “I mean we all just love each other and support each other. Whatever it takes to win where going to do it and it just feels different out here playing with this team, like this year we all have the same goal we want to go win state, the All A, state sweet sixteen, so playing with them and all having the same goal is just it’s really fun.”

The lady panthers continue their season with a game at home versus Jenkins, Tuesday, January 9.

