No serious injuries following crash involving horse on Interstate 75

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an unusual start to the day Sunday for some drivers on a major interstate in our region.

Early Sunday morning, Whitley County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash involving a horse on Interstate 75 near the 21 mile marker.

Police believe the horse fell out of the back of a trailer that was traveling northbound on the busy road.

We’re told several cars had minor damage. No one was seriously hurt.

The post did not mention the status of the horse.

