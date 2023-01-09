LIHEAP Crisis enrollment period open now through March 31st

(Source: LiHEAP)
(Source: LiHEAP)
By Brandon Robinson and Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Community Action Agencies across the mountains announced the crisis component for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is now open.

Rick Baker, the LKLP executive director who oversees the operation in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry County, told WYMT’s Olivia Calfee last week they are expecting to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 homes this year.

In order to apply, applicants must provide the following documents:

  • Proof of social security number or permanent residence card for each member of the household.
  • Proof of all household members income from the previous month.
  • Most current heating bill or statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent.
  • The account number or name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found on the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

