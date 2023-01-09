Kentucky women’s basketball drops fourth straight to No. 7 LSU

Kentucky women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy post-game versus No. 7 LSU.

LEXINGTON Ky. (WYMT) - Despite a career night for Maddie Sherr, Kentucky women’s basketball fell to LSU 67-48 on Sunday at Rupp Arena.

Sherr dropped in a career-high 19 points and had help from Robyn Benton who added 11, the rest of the team though was held to under five points.

“We really do shoot lights-out in practice, so it’s super frustrating when this person has a great shooting night and this person doesn’t,” said Sherr. “We have to be able to put it all together. It could be the speed of the game or getting in your own head and being hesitant on the next shot. I know I’m guilty of that but we’ve just got to stay the course.”

Kentucky started solid, down just five points after one, however, UK hit a tough stretch in the second and third quarter’s, combing for only 15 points.

The lady Cats finished strong though, out-scoring LSU 21-13 in the final period.

“Well, it’s about a mentality,” said Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy. “We have to compete. We have to hustle. It doesn’t matter what the what the scoreboard says at that juncture. You have to learn to continue to grow and improve and I liked that we were aggressive defensively. At the end of the day, we have to find a way to score and get to the free throw line for easy scoring opportunities. Where they scored 25 free throws and they had 31 attempts, we were four for nine so we need to get there more 67 points, you put yourself in a position and give yourself a chance to win. They average 91 Overall 77 in the conference, so we held them to 10 less than what they average we have to find a way to score.”

Kentucky’s road doesn’t get any easier with No. 1 South Carolina coming to town this Thursday, January 12, at 4:00 p.m.

