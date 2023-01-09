Kentucky receives no votes in AP Top 25

(AP/WYMT) -- Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season.

The Cougars claimed 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. They led No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue.

Kansas State also continued its strong start by leaping from unranked to No. 11 under first-year coach Jerome Tang.

No. 19 Providence, No. 23 San Diego State and No. 25 Marquette joined Kansas State as new additions. Indiana, Baylor, New Mexico and Ohio State fell out.

Kentucky received no votes after falling to then-No. 7 Alabama.

RANK TEAMS RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Houston (16-1) American 2 Kansas (14-1) Big 12 3 Purdue (15-1) Big Ten 4 Alabama (13-2) SEC 5 Tennessee (13-2) SEC 6 UConn (15-2) Big East 7 UCLA (14-2) Pac-12 8 Gonzaga (14-3) West Coast 9 Arizona (14-2) Pac-12 10 Texas (13-2) Big 12 11 Kansas State (14-1) Big 12 12 Xavier (13-3) Big East 13 Virginia (11-3) ACC 14 Iowa State (12-2) Big 12 15 Arkansas (12-3) SEC 16 Miami (13-2) ACC 17 TCU (13-2) Big 12 18 Wisconsin (11-3) Big Ten 19 Providence (14-3) Big East 20 Missouri (13-2) SEC 21 Auburn (12-3) SEC 22 Charleston (16-1) Colonial 23 San Diego State (12-3) Mtn. West 24 Duke (12-4) ACC 25 Marquette (13-4) Big East

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.