Kentucky receives no votes in AP Top 25

John Calipari receives an early technical foul in road loss at Tennessee
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season.

The Cougars claimed 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. They led No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue.

Kansas State also continued its strong start by leaping from unranked to No. 11 under first-year coach Jerome Tang.

No. 19 Providence, No. 23 San Diego State and No. 25 Marquette joined Kansas State as new additions. Indiana, Baylor, New Mexico and Ohio State fell out.

Kentucky received no votes after falling to then-No. 7 Alabama.

RANKTEAMSRECORDCONFERENCE
1Houston(16-1)American
2Kansas(14-1)Big 12
3Purdue(15-1)Big Ten
4Alabama(13-2)SEC
5Tennessee(13-2)SEC
6UConn(15-2)Big East
7UCLA(14-2)Pac-12
8Gonzaga(14-3)West Coast
9Arizona(14-2)Pac-12
10Texas(13-2)Big 12
11Kansas State(14-1)Big 12
12Xavier(13-3)Big East
13Virginia(11-3)ACC
14Iowa State(12-2)Big 12
15Arkansas(12-3)SEC
16Miami(13-2)ACC
17TCU(13-2)Big 12
18Wisconsin(11-3)Big Ten
19Providence(14-3)Big East
20Missouri(13-2)SEC
21Auburn(12-3)SEC
22Charleston(16-1)Colonial
23San Diego State(12-3)Mtn. West
24Duke(12-4)ACC
25Marquette(13-4)Big East

