Kentucky receives no votes in AP Top 25
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season.
The Cougars claimed 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. They led No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue.
Kansas State also continued its strong start by leaping from unranked to No. 11 under first-year coach Jerome Tang.
No. 19 Providence, No. 23 San Diego State and No. 25 Marquette joined Kansas State as new additions. Indiana, Baylor, New Mexico and Ohio State fell out.
Kentucky received no votes after falling to then-No. 7 Alabama.
|RANK
|TEAMS
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Houston
|(16-1)
|American
|2
|Kansas
|(14-1)
|Big 12
|3
|Purdue
|(15-1)
|Big Ten
|4
|Alabama
|(13-2)
|SEC
|5
|Tennessee
|(13-2)
|SEC
|6
|UConn
|(15-2)
|Big East
|7
|UCLA
|(14-2)
|Pac-12
|8
|Gonzaga
|(14-3)
|West Coast
|9
|Arizona
|(14-2)
|Pac-12
|10
|Texas
|(13-2)
|Big 12
|11
|Kansas State
|(14-1)
|Big 12
|12
|Xavier
|(13-3)
|Big East
|13
|Virginia
|(11-3)
|ACC
|14
|Iowa State
|(12-2)
|Big 12
|15
|Arkansas
|(12-3)
|SEC
|16
|Miami
|(13-2)
|ACC
|17
|TCU
|(13-2)
|Big 12
|18
|Wisconsin
|(11-3)
|Big Ten
|19
|Providence
|(14-3)
|Big East
|20
|Missouri
|(13-2)
|SEC
|21
|Auburn
|(12-3)
|SEC
|22
|Charleston
|(16-1)
|Colonial
|23
|San Diego State
|(12-3)
|Mtn. West
|24
|Duke
|(12-4)
|ACC
|25
|Marquette
|(13-4)
|Big East
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.