Kentucky football picks up five-star defensive line transfer

5-Star DL Keeshawn Silver to UK
5-Star DL Keeshawn Silver to UK(@keeshawn__)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Carolina defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver has committed to Kentucky.

The former five-star recruit is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left.

UK has a vacancy at nose tackle with Justin Rodgers now gone, a role Silver could possibly fill with his 6′5″, 315 lbs frame.

Silver is now the seventh transfer to commit to Kentucky during 2023 and the first on the defensive line.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
crash
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Somerset PD arrest Michael Barry out of Richmond, VA.
Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase

Latest News

Kyra Elzy
Kentucky women’s basketball drops fourth straight to No. 7 LSU
‘I’m back’: JJ Weaver announces return to Kentucky football
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 7 Crimson Tide rolls past Kentucky
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - January 6, 2023