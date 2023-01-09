Kentucky football picks up five-star defensive line transfer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Carolina defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver has committed to Kentucky.

The former five-star recruit is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left.

UK has a vacancy at nose tackle with Justin Rodgers now gone, a role Silver could possibly fill with his 6′5″, 315 lbs frame.

Silver is now the seventh transfer to commit to Kentucky during 2023 and the first on the defensive line.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.