Eastern Ky. fire dept. teaches kids fire safety tips

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Head Start students from Mountain View Elementary stopped by the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department on Monday.

The students learned life saving fire tips.

“We’re here for you guys, you know, we’re not here to hurt, we’re here to protect,” said Junior Firefighter Ryan Cook. “I like to go around schools and stuff, what we look like and get in our gear.”

They taught the importance of having working smoke detectors inside their homes.

”If you hear them chirp, go let your parents know that they are chirping, that the batteries need to be change,” he said. “Service them every year.”

It is a more than 20 year tradition of teaching fire safety to the younger generations of Eastern Kentuckians.

”I love when they come out, and they say, ‘hey, I want to participate with you in the stop drop and roll’, you’re more than welcome to,” he said.

”We try to teach the kids if you want to do something like this now, is a good time to start learning, even though you’re a little bit young,” he added. “You can go and watch us and come to some of the little get togethers we have.”

They encouraged kids to call 911 if they ever have an emergency.

”We’re not out there to hurt, we go out there, we save a life or two it makes my day,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.