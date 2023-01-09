Eastern Ky. business owners talk post-flood consumer traffic

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Some businesses that were flooded in July have reopened, and the customers are rolling in.

“My customers are excited when they come in and I get a lot of phone calls, but they come in and pay their bill. They’re all excited about how the place looks. Well, you see how it looks, it looks a lot better, a lot different don’t it,” Letcher Flower Shop owner Emory Mullins said.

Others are slowly marching towards what they call normal.

“Once we did get open again, business picked up pretty quickly. I don’t think we’re 100% to where we were prior to the flood, but we’re pretty close to that, which is a good thing because it helps serve the people in the county,” Scott Burris, pharmacist at Isom Community Pharmacy, said.

Pharmacies rely on doctors to write prescriptions, which is starting to slowly increase.

“The clinic right next door to us was flooded as well. Luckily, they are part of a bigger organization so they could have their other providers call in prescriptions,” Scott Burris said.

Even as business continues to get better, fears of another flood continue to linger in the back of their minds.

“It could very well do it at any time, you know. This weather’s changing a lot here in Eastern Kentucky, and yes, it could very well happen at any time,” Emory Mullins said.

Even with those fears, they say the sound of people walking through the door for business has been refreshing.

