Dry start to the week, late week cold front could bring big changes to the forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the new work and school week! While it will start off on the cooler side, temperatures will soar ahead of a cold front later this week.

Today and Tonight

We look to start the day with some cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for most. The deeper we get into the day, the better the chance we have to see some sunshine. It will be a chilly, but dry, day though. Highs should top out in the low to mid-40s.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 30.

Extended Forecast

I think we see a mix of sun and clouds during the day on Tuesday and temperatures that climb into the low 50s for highs. Unfortunately, the clouds return Tuesday night and could bring a few stray showers with them. Lows will only drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday looks much the same as Tuesday night with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with stray rain chances. The big difference though will be the temperatures. It looks like most of us will surge to near 60 for highs and only drop into the low 50s for lows. Rain chances will increase the closer to Thursday we get.

Thursday, the cold front begins its trek toward our region. Showers and storms will fire up ahead of it. Some of those could be strong. We’ll keep a close eye on it. Highs will top out near 60 before crashing overnight. The rain will likely change to snow by Friday morning as lows drop into the low 30s.

Our daytime high for Friday will likely be at midnight in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will slowly drop throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. Most major models are currently, and currently is the keyword to remember here, since it is early Monday morning as I type this, showing some small accumulations between Friday and Saturday morning. There is still plenty of time to refine this forecast and get you some numbers if need be. We will keep you posted as we get further into the week.

Have a good Monday!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.