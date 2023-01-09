Community gathers to support Wolfe Co. student in critical condition

Wolfe Co. High School Principal Greg Creech addresses the crowd that came to pray for Michael...
Wolfe Co. High School Principal Greg Creech addresses the crowd that came to pray for Michael Brewer on Sunday, January 8, 2023.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Brewer’s happy place is the Wolfe County High School gym.

“He loves to play [basketball],” said Stacy Usher, Brewer’s neighbor. “He’ll come in here, any free time he has, throughout the day and shoot baskets.”

It’s where the high school senior was Thursday night - watching his Wolves take on Menifee County. When he left, Stacy Usher says tragedy struck.

“He was turning onto the mountain spur from Plummer Street,” Usher said.

Usher says Brewer got into a three-vehicle collision which left him badly hurt. Four days later, he remains in critical condition.

The accident comes at an already traumatic time for the Brewer family. Usher says Michael just recently lost his father, Bill.

“Just six or seven months ago, he had a heart attack,” said Usher.

So Usher and others organized a community gathering in the gym Michael loves. Not just to show their love for him, but also to sing him a special song.

That song was a solemn rendition of Happy Birthday. Michael turned 19 on Sunday.

While these candles aren’t the ones he was wishing for, Usher hopes the feelings behind these flames will fuel Michael’s recovery.

“God is here in this room with all of us,” Usher said. “Just like Bill and Michael would bend over backwards for us, we’ll do the same for them.”

