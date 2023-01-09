Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court.

Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.

She is a Warren County Public Schools graduate as well.

The Program celebrates the state’s most civic-minded and academically achieving college students, and each woman receives a $2,000 scholarship ($1,000 from the Fillies, Inc., and $1,000 from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation).

New for 2023, Luzianne Tea presented the five Princesses with an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Each Princess will now receive $3,000, which is a combined total of $15,000 for the Royal Court Program.

“For the past six decades, seeing the Derby Festival Princesses out in the community has been one of the most visible and anticipated signs that the fun and excitement of the Derby Festival season is around the corner,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “We’re honored to partner with Luzianne Tea, an iconic brand that shares our values of celebrating traditions that bring people and communities together.”

The 2023 Royal Court was selected after attending final judging over the weekend with 23 other finalist candidates.

There were dozens of original applicants for the Royal Court Program, representing different colleges and universities from around Kentucky and the region.

All of the applicants went through preliminary judging in November.

The Royal Court is coordinated by The Fillies, Inc., a volunteer group that works closely with the Festival.

