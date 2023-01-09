Big Leatherwood still without water after two weeks

Water faucet
Water faucet(Contributed)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Leatherwood Community is still without water two weeks after a deep freeze gripped Perry County’s water system.

Leatherwood Elementary cancelled classes on Monday after the lengthy water outage.

Officials say a lack of water volume and pressure have kept Leatherwood without water for so long.

All of Perry County runs off of the city of Hazard’s water system, meaning it takes time to fill up tanks around the county.

“When you take 40 miles of main, fill those up six or seven inches, you’re talking 60, 70, 80 million gallons of water that it takes to keep those lines filled and to go into those tanks, so that’s the problem. Once you get behind it’s hard to catch up,” said Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole.

Eversole said all of Macy’s fork and Little Leatherwood got water back today.

He hopes Big Leatherwood has water by tonight or tomorrow morning.

