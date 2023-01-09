Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 9, 2022
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another round of the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten poll is here.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Harlan
- Pulaski County
- North Laurel
- Martin County
- Hazard
- Harlan County
- Pikeville
- South Laurel
- Corbin
- Morgan County
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pulaski County
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Jackson County
- Corbin
- Lawrence County
- Martin County
- Knox Central
- Knott Central
- Bell County
