Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 9, 2022

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another round of the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten poll is here.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Harlan
  2. Pulaski County
  3. North Laurel
  4. Martin County
  5. Hazard
  6. Harlan County
  7. Pikeville
  8. South Laurel
  9. Corbin
  10. Morgan County

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pulaski County
  2. Pikeville
  3. North Laurel
  4. Jackson County
  5. Corbin
  6. Lawrence County
  7. Martin County
  8. Knox Central
  9. Knott Central
  10. Bell County

