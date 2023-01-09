Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 9, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another round of the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten poll is here.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Harlan Pulaski County North Laurel Martin County Hazard Harlan County Pikeville South Laurel Corbin Morgan County

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pulaski County Pikeville North Laurel Jackson County Corbin Lawrence County Martin County Knox Central Knott Central Bell County

