Why blood donations are needed year-round

January is National Blood Donor Month.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - January is National Blood Donor Month. If you have never donated blood before, it’s worth considering.

As Thomas Waters, MD, emergency medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic explains, hospitals are always looking to increase their supply.

“Blood that is donated can be used for surgical patients who are undergoing surgery, for trauma patients who’ve had a significant injury or patients with other medical conditions that might require a transfusion,” Waters said.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets. The most common type of blood requested by hospitals is type O.

For those who’ve never donated, the blood donation process is relatively simple.

First, you’ll complete a donor registration, then go over your health history and do a mini physical. From there, a medical professional will hook you up for the blood draw, which typically takes between 8 to 10 minutes.

If you’re donating platelets, red cells or plasma, it can take up to two hours.

Dr. Waters has some advice for those who may be nervous to donate.

“There are a lot of people out there who are afraid of needles, so understandable it can be a scary event to undertake,” Waters said. “But it is safe, it’s very simple, it’s relatively painless, you’ll feel a little pinch. It only takes a few minutes and again it can be life-saving for someone who needs a transfusion.”

To find a blood drive near you, you can call your local hospital or visit the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released
Travel trailers during arctic blast
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers
crash
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors
Photo Courtesy: Grey Matters Whitesburg/Brandon Robinson
5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K coming in May!
Kathy Stumbo
Paintsville ARH names new CEO
Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement