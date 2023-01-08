Tennessee man arrested in Bell County on drug charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing drug charges after he was arrested in Bell County.

On Tuesday, officials said 58-year-old Howard Wilson, of Russellville, Tennessee, did not use a turn signal on two different occasions at Long’s Pic Pac.

After pulling the 2001 Ford Taurus over, K-9 Jett was deployed. The K-9 alerted on the passenger side of the car, and police began a search.

During the search, officials found seven baggies with suspected meth behind the glove box.

In the center console, officials said they found a pill bottle with 19 blue Xanax pills along with Buprenorphine.

In the backseat, officials said they found a backpack with a set of digital scales, and they also found more than $4,000 in cash on Wilson.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

He was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and improper turn signal.

